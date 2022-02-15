How Indeed used edutainment to grow its TikTok audience

Everyone has seen the headlines about The Great Resignation. Over the last several months, people across industries and ages have dusted off their resumes and sought new opportunities as priorities shift during the pandemic.

Career site Indeed spotted an opportunity in the madness to join the conversation on TikTok.

Last fall, from October through December, Indeed ran a campaign on the platform to help jobseekers find new gigs. The career site tapped into #careertok, a section of TikTok focused on career advice, with “edutainment” content.

The goal was to grow Indeed’s audience on TikTok and drive traffic to its resume builder tool, salary calculator and tips site.

Videos included a list of high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, a “whiteboard series” that revealed in-demand job titles and salaries and a series about finding job ideas based on interests.

The ideas were generated from internal research that found people use TikTok for far more than entertainment. Many use the platform to learn in a fun and digestible format, said Carmen Graf, VP and head of global brand advertising and media at Indeed.

“We found that, especially among the younger generation, career advice and tips always got us the most views and engagement,” she said, adding that 18 to 34 year olds search Indeed for content about changing jobs most frequently.

The campaign, which was low-cost to produce, helped Indeed grow its TikTok following from about 1,000 to nearly 38,000 in three months. The edutainment videos generated an estimated 155,000 monthly views and increased social engagement to roughly 12% on average, compared to an 8% industry benchmark.

More importantly, approximately 100,000 people clicked on the content to visit the Indeed website.

“The campaign ultimately [brought us] back to our mission of helping people get jobs,” Graf said. “We put forth tools for them and resources that will get them that job more quickly.”