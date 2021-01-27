Indeed enters the Super Bowl with an ad to inspire job seekers

Indeed will make its Super Bowl debut with an ad campaign addressing one of the pandemic’s biggest lingering challenges: unemployment.

The spot, created with 72andSunny, will air during the big game on Feb. 7. It chronicles the struggles and triumphs of real people as they sought to find employment during the pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit, we sat back and reevaluated, ‘What is the right tone to come out with? How do we strike the right balance of encouraging without promising?’" Jennifer Warren, VP of global brand marketing at Indeed, told Campaign US. “What we came down to is making sure what we are communicating is genuinely helpful and authentic.”

Indeed brought that authenticity by including real job seekers in the spot, instead of only using actors. The ad follows the job seekers through the tumultuous process, including when they feel discouraged.

“We don't ever want to sugarcoat saying, ‘You can immediately find a job’ because that's not the reality for everyone,” Warren said.

The ad also demonstrates how Indeed can help with all aspects of a job search, from resume creation, to the interview process, to ultimately getting hired.

This isn’t Indeed’s first commitment to pandemic relief. Earlier this year, the job site launched a Virtual Hiring Tour, which resulted in employers hiring more than 20,000 Americans.

According to the Congressional Research Service, unemployment rates spiked to 14.8% in April before dipping down to 6.7% in December.

“After nearly a year of uncertainty and high unemployment, Indeed wants to use this opportunity to remind Americans that there is hope in the job search process,” Indeed CEO Chris Hyams said in a statement. “While the pandemic continues to impact jobs and the economy, there are still companies hiring. Indeed is here to help all job seekers, no matter their background or experience, get jobs that align with their skills, passions and strength of character.”

The campaign will launch during CBS’ live broadcast of the Super Bowl and on social media.

During the game, job seekers can use the hashtag #NowHiring to find open roles within other Super Bowl advertisers’ companies and industries, in the hopes of showing people how many jobs are available right now.

“Job seekers are clearly feeling discouraged, but they're also feeling more optimistic,” Warren said. “We really wanted to provide hope to them by showing them real job seekers that keep at it, and show they will triumph in the end.”