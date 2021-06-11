Indeed encourages allyship and ‘empathy at work’ for Pride

Job interview jitters are normal, but what if you were also worried about being respected as your authentic self?

That’s the reality members of the LGBTQ+ community face. So Indeed wanted to bring awareness to the importance of using proper pronouns during the job interview process in its campaign, “A New Beginning.”

The commercial stars actor River Gallo, who uses they/them pronouns in real life, as they prepare for a job interview. In the spot, Gallo looks for the perfect outfit and studies interview tips for trans/nonbinary individuals on Indeed.

The next day, Gallo nervously shows up for the interview but is put at ease by the interviewer. “I use the pronouns he/him,” the interviewer says. “Are you comfortable sharing how you’d like to be addressed?”

Gallo looks relieved and shares, “I use they/them pronouns,” before explaining their work history and skillset.

“[The campaign] is about encouraging job seekers to have confidence in their identity, feel valued for their uniqueness and be true to who they really are in order to thrive,” Jennifer Warren, VP of global marketing at Indeed, told Campaign US. “The key insight driving the entire campaign is that you can't show what you can do until you can show up as who you really are.”

The spot has provided ''relief” for members of the LGBTQ+ community, added Warren, especially for parents who were happy to see more representation.

“A New Beginning” is part of Indeed’s #EmpathyatWork program, which provides resources about underrepresented groups in the workplace for employers and job seekers. For Pride, people can find information on how to land a job at an LGBTQ+ inclusive workplace, among other information.

The initiative aligns with Indeed’s mission to “help all people get jobs.” Earlier this year, Indeed launched campaigns around Black History Month and Women’s History Month, raising awareness for how the pandemic disproportionately forced these groups, particularly women, out of the workforce.

“We want to create empathy with the employer, and at the same time, educate them along the way,” Warren said.