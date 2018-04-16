Inclusivity is not optional: Campaign US launches I&C Top 20

Today’s world only has room for inclusive creative work. Campaign US is focused on highlighting the brands and agencies that are getting it right.

Campaign I&C Top 20 honors the brands and creative teams behind a new wave of advertising that reflects the richness and diversity of 21st century America.

We’re seeking creative work that supports inclusion, transcends stereotypes and creates an emotional connection between brands and consumers.

Campaign I&C explores the challenges and successes of brands and agencies as they tackle shifting demographics and a consumer culture that is redefining what we once considered mainstream.

This is work – by brands and their agencies – that prominently and honestly features underrepresented people, portrays today’s culture and promotes an inclusive vision of our world.

How are the I&C Top 20 selected?

Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein will lead a panel of industry judges to review all nominations and choose 20 brands and their creative teams to be named as I&C Honorees.

The I&C Top 20 will be profiled online and celebrated at Campaign’s I&C event in July in New York.

How to enter…

Describe why your ad deserves to be honored in 150 words, and provide supporting material, details here. The deadline for entries is May 25 2018.

Click here to view the criteria and begin your entry.

If you have any questions, contact Graham Naughton [graham.naughton@haymarketmedia.com] or Lindsay Stein [lindsay.stein@haymarketmedia.com].