How inclusive are you? Take Ad Council quiz on 5th anniversary of 'Love Has No Labels'

It’s been five years since Ad Council dropped the Emmy-winning viral "Love Has No Labels" film.

The campaign, which was created in partnership with R/GA and broke barriers around race, age, disability and gender, sparked a ripple effect still being felt in society today.

Skeletons and the four other drives which followed in the proceeding years have been viewed a collective 370 million times.

But the real metrics of success include immense strides in promoting inclusion and eroding implicit bias. Most notably: 63 percent of U.S. adults are aware of at least one of Ad Council’s PSAs.

As of January 2020, more adults believe there are things they can do to create a more accepting and inclusive environment. And more adults believe supporting diversity and acceptance around race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, and disability is very important.

Now, in honor of Love Has No Labels, Ad Council has teamed up with Jebbit and Upworthy to create a quiz that evaluates how inclusive you are.

The idea stems from an ongoing survey, with initial findings that show around two thirds of respondents think of themselves as inclusive but know that there’s more they can be doing.