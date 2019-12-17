Most important Christmas ad this year is not about buying stuff

More than 100,000 kids in America will wake up on Christmas Day with no family.

This is the heartbreaking reality for young children waiting to be adopted.

To highlight the lesser-known facts, a new campaign has been released. This isn’t for any specific charity, but for the cause as a whole.

The commercial was written, directed and self funded by Hugo&Dean -- a New York City-based creative duo.

They said the effort was supported by an incredible team who gave everything to make it happen.

Hugo&Dean added: "All the Christmas commercials focus on buying things. We wanted to promote something more meaningful -- adoption. We just thought the greatest gift you can give is a family. We hope it makes people think about what's really important."