Dentsu’s 360i has been awarded a three-year contract by Illinois Lottery to handle media buying and planning.

Camelot Illinois confirmed in a public document that its preferred vendor was selected on June 21.

It followed a competitive RFP period that saw bidders including Fuseideas, Leapfrog and OMD fight for the business.

A total of 14 agencies competed for the work, estimated to be valued between $22M and $25M.

The contract term began on July 19 and is due to close at the end of June 2022.