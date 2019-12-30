IKEA doesn't care what you call its latest winter sale

IKEA has launched a new campaign for its annual Winter Sale for the first time in over a decade.

The "Call It Whatever You Want" initiative, created by Ogilvy New York, replaces the iconic "It’s Not a Mistake" spot (which still resonates today).

The new campaign features three generations of bargain hunters, each with a different name for the deep discounts before them - not that it really matters with deals as good as these.

Anyone that’s been to IKEA knows how easy it is to spend all day wandering the show floor trying to pronounce the Swedish word for air mattress (luftmadrass) and browsing the array of fejkas (fake potted plants, for those without a green thumb).

But with 50 percent off of select items, some people may never leave. And for anyone else who isn't lured by the prices, there’s always the meatballs, of which IKEA sells more than one billion annually.

The campaign is running on national television and CTV as well as across digital and social channels through January 5, 2020 while the IKEA Winter Sale runs from 12/26/19 – 1/5/20.