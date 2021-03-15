Ikea created an audio version of its catalog (and some people actually like it)

by Diana Bradley Added 7 hours ago

No, it’s not an early April Fool’s joke.

No weekend plans, due to the pandemic? Well, here’s something for you to do: Listen to someone read all 286 pages of Ikea’s print catalog.

The 3-hour-and-41-minute auditory experience is available on the Ikea website, Audiobooks.com, Spotify and YouTube. The Swedish retailer explained in the prologue that it made this to give bored, home-bound people something new to listen to.

But who is actually going to listen to four hours of someone talking about furniture with hard-to-pronounce names? Apparently, some people think the idea is genius.

As to be expected, however, some people didn’t quite understand the point.

Ikea is discontinuing its print catalog after 2021 and later this year will instead release a smaller book that will be "filled with great home furnishing inspiration and knowledge" and celebrates the catalog's history.

