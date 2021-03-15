Ikea created an audio version of its catalog (and some people actually like it)

No weekend plans, due to the pandemic? Well, here’s something for you to do: Listen to someone read all 286 pages of Ikea’s print catalog.

The 3-hour-and-41-minute auditory experience is available on the Ikea website, Audiobooks.com, Spotify and YouTube. The Swedish retailer explained in the prologue that it made this to give bored, home-bound people something new to listen to.

But who is actually going to listen to four hours of someone talking about furniture with hard-to-pronounce names? Apparently, some people think the idea is genius.

Talk about innovating.....IKEA converts its massive catalog into a podcast. Each audio chapter focuses on a different furnished home, which the narrator calls a “tour for your ears.”

The audio can be found on YouTube, Spotify, and…https://t.co/gs4nboVANz https://t.co/KaOz3A1oud — beerajaah sswain (@beeraajaah) March 12, 2021

At first, I thought #IKEA goofed and released their April Fool's Day joke early, but it's kind of genius. Now there's no excuse for mispronouncing the names of IKEA furniture! #IkeaAudioCataloghttps://t.co/KafZy4yeJk — Steph On The Left O (@floradoragirl) March 12, 2021

Yes you read it right. Ikea's annual catalog is now a podcast. Audio experiences are taking over.



And having listened a bit, it's really good, especially the intro.



Your marketing doesn't have to be boring.https://t.co/IB43YIsrCy https://t.co/eWRW24EaJI — Nicholas Menelaou (@nickmenelaou) March 12, 2021

The IKEA audio catalog. The best part of this idea is that they actually did it.



(It's also really well done).https://t.co/BEKWLrRi0A — Gary Stein (@GarysteinS) March 11, 2021

As to be expected, however, some people didn’t quite understand the point.

Sorry Ikea, I'm not listening to a 3.5 hour audio catalog. — Renn Hadley (@MamafogK) March 12, 2021

Ikea is discontinuing its print catalog after 2021 and later this year will instead release a smaller book that will be "filled with great home furnishing inspiration and knowledge" and celebrates the catalog's history.