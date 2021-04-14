IHOP lets bacon ‘speak for itself’ on Clubhouse

Anyone — or anything — can speak on Clubhouse now. Even meat.

IHOP is making its debut on the audio-only app by serving up the sounds of bacon cooking all day long on Tuesday via @IHOPofficial on Clubhouse.

The reason: IHOP is introducing the Steakhouse Premium Bacon menu item by letting it “speak for itself” on Clubhouse.

IHOP CMO Kieran Donahue said Clubhouse felt like the perfect place to gather all bacon lovers and offer up the “ultra-sensorial” sounds of Steakhouse Premium Bacon.

“People have always talked about Bacon in ultra-sensorial ways – the sizzling, frying, crackling and popping of bacon is a recognizable sound – and we know our guests love bacon, with more than 50% ordering their IHOP meal with bacon, making it one of the more popular items on our menu,” said Donahue. “It’s also critical that we continue to meet our guests where they’re at, and we know that Clubhouse is an emerging platform for brands, making it the perfect opportunity to engage on a new platform with an activation that is endemic to what is already gaining traction on Clubhouse.”

The dish, which will appear on IHOP’s Bacon Obsession menu, includes seven new menu items, such as the Steakhouse Premium Bacon BreakFeast, Steakhouse Premium Bacon Burger, Steakhouse BLT, Candied Bacon Pancakes, Maple Bacon Milkshake, Oreo ‘N Bacon Waffle Sundae and Bacon Lovers Combo.

IHOP PR AOR DeVries Global is working on the campaign.

Clubhouse, which launched on Apple’s App Store in April 2020, has 10 million weekly active users, up from 600,000 in December 2020. Twitter has reportedly held talks to buy Clubhouse at a valuation of $4 billion. The app is only available on Apple’s iOS.

IHOP joins brands such as Milk Bar, Kool-Aid and Restaurant Brands International with their own profiles on the platforms. CEOs such as Tesla’s Elon Musk and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg have also made appearances.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.