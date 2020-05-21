Ignore the naysayers who think Aperol is only a winter drink and raise a glass for COVID-19 relief

There are two types of people in this world: Those who think Aperol is a seasonal drink and those who understand this orange beauty is best served all year round.

This campaign is for the latter.

Aperol is asking fans to raise a class of the good stuff today -- National National Apéritif Day -- and again and again, until June 4. The celebratory #TogetherWeToast is to honor those fighting on the frontlines and raise money for COVID-19 relief.

For every tagged Aperol toast, the brand will donate $5 towards Another Round, Another Rally – a nonprofit financial resource for the hospitality industry – with a goal of gifting up to $50,000.

The drive builds on Campari America’s $1 million contribution to support bartenders facing economic hardship.

And just so there’s no quarrels in your isolation station about how to serve the perfect Aperol Spritz, here is the official recipe:

Ingredients

Ice cubes

Chilled prosecco

Aperol

Soda

Slice of orange

Instructions

In a glass full of ice, combine Prosecco followed by Aperol in equal parts. Add a splash of soda and garnish with an orange slice.