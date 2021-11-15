What is your ideal working situation?

Eight months ago, when agencies began reopening their offices, Campaign US readers said they preferred to return in a hybrid model.

Since then, agencies have issued detailed back-to-the office plans, from phased reopenings, to mandates to work two or three-days in-person, trying out various forms of flexibility.

Havas was the first holding company to require U.S. employees to return to the office in a hybrid capacity, starting November 1.

Many are still being cautious. Publicis Groupe, for instance, delayed any reopening plans until January 2022, and WPP, Omnicom and IPG haven’t detailed plans yet either.

Others have given up office space in favor of remote work. In indie agency Episode Four’s case, employees will meet up in a new city once a month.

But as cases decline and children start to get vaccinated, dynamics are shifting in the U.S.

After almost two years of working from home, do you ever want to go back into the office? And if so, how often? Are you cool with it being required? Campaign US wants to know.