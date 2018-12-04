ICF brings all agencies together under new ICF Next umbrella

ICF, parent to the likes of Olson Engage, PulsePoint Group, We Are Vista and more, is transforming its network to bring all agencies together under one unified name: ICF Next.

The merged team, which will become official at the start of 2019, will include 1,700-plus creatives, communications professionals, strategists, technologists and more across about a dozen offices in the U.S., Europe, Canada and India. All agency names will fade away as part of the restructure, but they will live on as areas of expertise and specializations within the combined group.

"This isn’t a ‘Let’s change the name and figure it out’ thing," said ICF Next leader John Armstrong. "We’ve been on a path of integration and collaboration for many months and we wanted to prove the way we can combine and pitch and add real value."

The leaders of each prospective agency will continue to manage their prospective disciplines, said Armstrong, adding that ICF Next is still figuring out the executives’ roles and titles going forward. "The titles will be harmonized under a single banner," he said. Specific details are not ready to be released.

The new agency will also share one P&L, but Armstrong said the group leaders will still be held accountable for the growth of their divisions, both individually and collaboratively. Layoffs and office closures are not part of this new structure.

"The culture here is to tell the client the truth and to professionally provoke, which I love and I think that’s what clients need the most. It shows a real dedication to the clients’ interests and outcomes - we challenge the normal," said Armstrong.

ICF Next’s portfolio of integrated clients includes Bissell, BMW, Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, Kraft Heinz, MillerCoors, Mars, various government agencies across the U.S. and E.U. and more.

Additionally, the revitalized agency group has launched a new website and branding, including a new logo.