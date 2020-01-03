Icelandic Glacial overthrows FIJI Water as Golden Globe Awards H2O sponsor

Icelandic Glacial, the official water of the 77th Golden Globe Awards Ceremony, aimed to showcase sustainability over splashiness, as evidenced by last year’s upstart FIJI Water girl sponsorship.

Icelandic Glacial’s activation consisted of a red-carpet bar that resembled an icy cave. The back wall and bar were molded, textured and painted to resemble ice.

The bar structure itself encased mounds of lava rock, much like what one would find protecting the water’s source spring. Icelandic Glacial’s logo was printed on plexiglass and backlit.

Last year, FIJI Water scored a quick success with the ‘FIJI Water Girl’ in a blue evening gown. Bearing a coy grin and a tray of plastic bottles of water, the then unknown model, with the stage name Kelleth Cuthbert, appeared in every frame of paparazzi footage, photobombing some of the world’s biggest celebrities.

FIJI Water’s big viral moment soon collapsed into a dispute between parent, The Wonderful Company, and Cuthbert, over use of likeness in retail displays and whether an executed brand-ambassador contract existed.

The Hollywood Foreign Press quickly moved on. Its partnership with Icelandic Glacial emphasized the association’s commitment to sustainability.

Only glass bottles of Icelandic were to be served during the Golden Globe, which has nominees and guests drinking water and more at dinner tables.

The partnership includes Icelandic Glacial providing reusable coolers and paper straws to the awards event and the water being served at the Golden Globe official after party.