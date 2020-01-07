IBM launches creative assessment tool

IBM has launched a new predictive solution aimed at finding the most optimal combination of creative elements in order to drive engagements for a target audience.

IBM's Advertising Accelerator utilizes Watson’s AI in order to help advertisers better understand the creative preferences of an audience segment, and stop attempting outreach to unresponsive audiences in the process.

"Ad targeting enables marketers to identify core customers, who are often overserved with messages that might not drive immediate action," said Jeremy Hlavacek, head of revenue, IBM Watson Advertising.

He added: "Advertising Accelerator with Watson aims to address this challenge head-on, arming clients with IBM Watson to help them better engage and understand their target audience.

IBM Advertising Accelerator with Watson is the latest product in a portfolio of AI-enabled solutions designed to support the use of Watson for advertising purposes.