IBM CMO Michelle Peluso joins CVS Health as chief customer officer

CVS Health has hired IBM’s Michelle Peluso as chief customer officer.

Peluso is set to start in the newly created role on January 25. She will report to Karen Lynch, who will serve as president and CEO, effective at the start of next month.

Peluso will be responsible for “transforming the consumer experience” and accelerating CVS Health’s digital strategy, according to a statement from the company. She will have direct oversight of CVS Health’s marketing and brand strategy, digital transformation and consumer experience.

Peluso is joining CVS Health from IBM, where she was SVP of digital sales and CMO, overseeing marketing and brand strategy and execution, digital sales and the commercial business, with responsibility for more than $5 billion in revenue globally. She was also responsible for the company’s client experience, with an emphasis on accelerating IBM’s digital capabilities, according to a statement from CVS Health.

An IBM representative was not immediately available for comment about who will replace her in the company’s top marketing role.

Earlier in her career, Peluso was chief consumer marketing and internet officer for Citigroup and CEO for Gilt Groupe and travelocity.com. She was also a White House fellow and senior adviser to Secretary of Labor Alexis Herman in the Clinton administration.

Last April, CVS Health named Kym White SVP and chief communications officer.

This article originally appeared on PRWeek.