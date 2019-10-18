'I wanna feel it': Adland Redditors share the absolute worst client briefs

by Michael Heusner Added 5 hours ago

Wow.

You might know this feeling all too well. A brief comes across your desk with the most vague instructions you’ve ever seen, and you’re left thinking, "now what?."

Well, you’re not alone, according to a post on the /r/advertising subreddit which is "ground zero for ad creators, students, copywriters, affiliates, and anyone else who is finely honing their reverse banner blindness for professional reasons." 

The post asks in simple terms: "Weirdest or most vague brief you've ever gotten? How'd you deal with it?"

The responses run the gamut from so absurd you have to laugh, to painstakingly vague. Obviously, none of these Reddit posts can be truly verified.  

User mrmettse shared their most hair-pulling brief, which read: "Make it engaging," something that many in the agency space might, unfortunately, have heard all too often. 

Another user, who goes by HappyScribe, posted this frustrating brief: "We want to win something with this one... Be bold, be different. (They went with the obvious suggestion... and won nothing)."

Other hilariously brief briefs included: 

"Use your imagination." 

"We want a video that goes viral."

"We want to own the day."

"Make it more digital."

"I wanna feel it."

And, a personal favorite: "campaign message: TBD."

If you’ve received any of the above briefs, take solace in the fact that you’re not the only one suffering.

Will brands stop sending such frustrating directives any time soon? Most likely not, so just remember to "make it pop."

