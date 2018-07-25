I&C Top 20: You Will Never - Translation and The Defiant Ones

Last July, HBO released "The Defiant Ones," a docu-series chronicling the rise of Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre. Translation, which detonated the "defiance" theme with the "You Will Never" campaign. The effort celebrated those who fight back, break barriers and impact culture. The agency produced video interviews of a diverse array of defiant personalities – musicians, authors, futurists and other rebellious creators. As premiere night approached, their stories were released via social media. Then, on the day of the premiere, an all-access experience was created in Brooklyn called The Day of the Defiant Ones. "This campaign is brilliant in both its approach and its cultural impact," said I&C Judge and HP Marketing Leader Antonio Lucio. "It represents every stereotype and deftly pulls them all into a sexy, coveted cultural vision. Its business impact was huge, but the vision it offers to under-represented youth is even greater. This is inspiring, visionary and rebellious."