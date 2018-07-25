I&C Top 20: Virtue Worldwide and Smirnoff: "Equalizing Music"

Smirnoff is a brand that’s deeply embedded in the culture of music, so when it realized that only 17 percent of headlining acts at music festivals in 2016 were women, it decided to take action. The brand, in partnership with Virtue Worldwide, launched a platform on International Women’s Day last year aimed at doubling the number of women headliners by 2020. The "Equalizing Music" initiative, which launched in seven countries, along with Thump, Broadly and Spotify, included a short film of changemakers, such as The Black Madonna and DJ Rachael. It also included a showcase, editorial and a Spotify Playlist of the Top 50 Women Making Noise. Since the launch, more than 95 percent of the DJs from the Top 50 Women Making Noise list headlined a lineup, and for the first time in history, Coachella's lineup featured a record number of women, up from 25 percent to 33 percent.