I&C Top 20: The Talk - BBDO New York and P&G

Added 9 hours ago

"The talk" in mass American culture usually refers to that awkward conversation parents have with their teenagers about sex. But in homes of people of color, families giving the "the talk" usually means discussing with children how being black will affect their lives; from how to deal with hearing racial slurs, to overcoming discrimination, to how they should behave during interactions with the police to avoid dangerous or deadly outcomes. BBDO New York worked with P&G to create this important, powerful short film on the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement to halt police violence against unarmed black citizens.

