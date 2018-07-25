I&C Top 20: Space to Create - 72andSunny and L.A. Original

Added 9 hours ago

Los Angeles has undergone a creative renaissance, both culturally and economically. Art, music, food, fashion and tech are booming. Today, one in six jobs in L.A. are part of the creative economy, with more manufacturing muscle than anywhere else in the U.S. 72andSunny worked with the local government to create a logo that celebrated L.A.’s inclusivity -- a population hailing from 140 different countries, speaking roughly 86 different languages. Judge Nancy Hill, Media Sherpas founder and former 4A’s CEO, said: "This was a lovely celebration of all that LA has gone through to embrace exactly what makes it unique. It felt celebratory."

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us