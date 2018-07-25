I&C Top 20: Space to Create - 72andSunny and L.A. Original

Los Angeles has undergone a creative renaissance, both culturally and economically. Art, music, food, fashion and tech are booming. Today, one in six jobs in L.A. are part of the creative economy, with more manufacturing muscle than anywhere else in the U.S. 72andSunny worked with the local government to create a logo that celebrated L.A.’s inclusivity -- a population hailing from 140 different countries, speaking roughly 86 different languages. Judge Nancy Hill, Media Sherpas founder and former 4A’s CEO, said: "This was a lovely celebration of all that LA has gone through to embrace exactly what makes it unique. It felt celebratory."