I&C Top 20: Sisters in Sweat - TBWA\Chiat\Day and Gatorade

Last year marked the 45th anniversary of the passing of Title IX in the U.S., which was a piece of legislation that gave both genders equal opportunities to participate in sports and educational programs. Sports, however, remain as a male-dominated arena. Despite the fact that 40 percent of all athletes are female, only four percent of media coverage is devoted to women’s sports. Girls drop out of sports at 1.5 times the rate of boys by the age of 14. Gatorade set out to change these stats. The campaign directly addresses the issue by demonstrating how girls who stay in sports throughout their teenage years reap long-term and wide-reaching benefits that go far beyond the game. Simply put, Badger & Winters Creative Chief and I&C Judge Madonna Badger said the initiative "gives meaning to women in sports."