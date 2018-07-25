I&C Top 20: R/GA Chicago and LIFEWTR: "Open Gallery"

After R/GA Chicago was tasked with launching LIFEWTR’s "Women in Art" series of bottles, the agency realized that while more than half of today’s visual artists are women, their work makes up less than 5 percent of permanent collections. The agency and LIFEWTR took matters in their own hands and created a new gallery for women to showcase their art. Open Gallery plus traditional advertising led to one of the largest increases in brand awareness for LIFEWTR in 2017: 3 percent overall and 9 percent amongst millennials.

"With a mission of promoting the art of women, who are vastly underrepresented in art collection, this campaign accomplishes its mission with vibrancy, ingenuity and purpose. It provides a canvas for the art, as well as a vastly wide new audience," said I&C Judge and HP Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Antonio Lucio.

