I&C Top 20: John McNeil Studio and CA Technologies: "STEM 10"

Science, technology, engineering and math are incredibly important fields of study, yet barriers such as limited access to education and gender stereotypes are still difficult to overcome. CA Technologies and John McNeil Studio worked together on a campaign aimed at inspiring Millennials and Generation Z to pursue careers in STEM, while also looking to breakdown existing blockades. The brand’s 10-part content series included five-minute videos showcasing young innovators, such as Jaden Smith, Alexis Lewis and Rodney Williams. It showed that not only white men wearing hoodies can code, and it highlighted how STEM tools can tackle world issues, like poverty and Alzheimer’s. The multichannel campaign received 50 million impressions, 25 million video views and 360,000 social media interactions.