I&C Top 20: First Break Up - Deutsch and Angel Soft

This film tells a typically untold story of a dad comforting his son after his first breakup. It captures incredibly intimate moments and turns a universally relevant storyline on its head with an authentic and modern take of an African-American father-son relationship. "The combination of humor and emotionality make this campaign both memorable and authentic," said Judge Antonio Lucio, global chief marketing and communications officer at HP. "Showing the soft side of men, and specifically, African American men, obliterates stereotypes. The subject - that of a lost-love - is something that every human being can relate to. The humor keeps it from being sentimental or sappy and hammers home the universality of the human experience."