I&C Top 20: Chloe - Anomaly and NBC Olympics

Seventeen-year-old Chloe Kim took the 2018 Winter Olympics by storm when she became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding medal. The journey to gold requires a serious support system, and for Chloe, that’s her dad. Anomaly explored every inch of her story, which recognizes the sacrifices of parents -- especially immigrant parents who face numerous challenging obstacles -- to support and encourage their children in pursuit of their dreams. The video, which is part of NBC’s "Best of U.S." campaign, strives to represent adversities athletes overcome in all walks of life and the shared values that unite fans and athletes alike.