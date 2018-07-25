I&C Top 20: Chloe - Anomaly and NBC Olympics

Added 9 hours ago

Seventeen-year-old Chloe Kim took the 2018 Winter Olympics by storm when she became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding medal. The journey to gold requires a serious support system, and for Chloe, that’s her dad. Anomaly explored every inch of her story, which recognizes the sacrifices of parents -- especially immigrant parents who face numerous challenging obstacles -- to support and encourage their children in pursuit of their dreams. The video, which is part of NBC’s "Best of U.S." campaign, strives to represent adversities athletes overcome in all walks of life and the shared values that unite fans and athletes alike.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us