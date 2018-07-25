I&C Top 20: C21 Restaurant - Saatchi & Saatchi NY and NDSS

People with Down Syndrome rely on Medicaid for crucial health services such as home healthcare, but Medicaid requires having an income so low that no person with a full-time job would qualify. This ultimately puts people with Down Syndrome in a bind. To spread awareness about this issue, Saatchi & Saatchi NY put together C21 -- a restaurant run entirely by people with Down Syndrome. Prominent Washington D.C. figures were invited to enjoy a meal. Everything from the "Vintage Law Vineyard" wine to the "Lawmakers’ Helping" entree was designed to draw attention to what creatives dubbed "Law Syndrome." At the end of the night, everyone was presented a check which read: "This bill is on us, the rest is on you." It prompted lawmakers to meet and discuss the issue.