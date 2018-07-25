I&C Top 20: Bullish and Pepsi Black: "Live Without Compromise"

Pepsi Black and Bullish came together for this global campaign to champion people who live without compromise. The spot features real students, models, dancers, musicians, couples and more, all who are true to their identities despite facing adversities and challenges. From a same-sex couple embracing to a South African troupe dancing in a style that originated in black towns during apartheid, the video celebrates diversity and inclusion around the world. "The message is clear in the first few seconds: the people featured defy stereotypes. It appeals to diverse millennials and gen-z with its fast-paced and energetic style," said I&C Judge and HP Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Antonio Lucio. The initiative may have started as a way to promote Pepsi’s commitment to reducing sugar in its products with the no-sugar Pepsi Black beverage, but it also brought attention to the importance of inclusivity.

