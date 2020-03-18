Hyundai takes bold first step into edgier auto storytelling

Hyundai's "This Is How You Dare" campaign, created for the launch of the newest Elantra, flips the auto commercial on its head.

Let’s face it... car commercials more often than not are some of the most boring ads out there.

Nine times out of 10 the actual ad has nothing to do with the car or brand, besides the occasional shot of the vehicle cruising down an empty road.

Hyundai, however, has broken the mold with its latest commercial, which is set in a world reminiscent of "Blade Runner" or "The Matrix."

Meant to appeal to Millenials and Gen Z, the video manages to showcase the features of the Elantra through creative visuals that pop from the screen and make it seem as if driving the car would be an adventure itself.

"It takes guts to move away from traditional car advertising," said James Jenkins, global COO, B-Reel.

"Partnering with Hyundai for the relaunch of the Elantra was a dream brief for us - helping redefine a classic for a new generation of car owners," he said, addinf that this is B-Reel's first work for Hyundai.

The campaign is currently live, and running across broadcast, online, social, OOH, retail and print channels.