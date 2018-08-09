Hyundai put women in driver's seat after Saudi Arabia's ban lift

A little more than a month has passed since Saudi Arabia’s historical lift of the ban of female drivers.

Hyundai Motor Company has wasted no time in celebrating the change.

The automotive firm moves the conversation on with its new campaign, "#WhatsNext."

"We designed our campaign based on the unlimited potential that is being introduced to Saudi women, now that they have freedom in mobility," Wonhong Cho, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Hyundai Motor Company.

"Hyundai Motor will continue its support for not only Saudi women, but all Millennial women throughout the world, who are becoming one of our most important main consumers."

The initiative kicked off this week with a hero spot called "Welcome to the Driver’s Seat." It lauds the extraordinary pursuits and unique perspectives that Saudi woman bring to the table. The narration throughout the main film is calm and reserved, yet positively prescient towards the greatness to be unlocked.

Hyundai said the campaign is geared towards the local market, yet carries a universal message in spirit that supports and anticipates a progressive trend throughout the world.