Hyatt faces backlash for ‘harboring domestic terrorists’ following Capitol riots

by Diana Bradley Added 1 hour ago

Rioters were videoed ‘decompressing’ maskless in the hotel lobby after storming the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON: Hyatt is facing blowback after a video circulated of people who had rioted at the U.S. Capitol relaxing without masks Wednesday night in the lobby of the Grand Hyatt Washington. 

The video, posted by Bloomberg’s William Turton, shows a group of Trump supporters, some in red MAGA hats, sitting at multiple tables in the hotel’s lobby. The group is among the rioters that stormed the U.S. Capitol during the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory just hours before. The video has racked up 2 million views.

Twitter users are calling on Hyatt to explain how it could house “terrorists,” after the chaos earlier Wednesday.

 

 

 

Some say they will boycott Hyatt.

 

Some are pointing the FBI toward the hotel, after the agency said it is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, DC.

A Hyatt spokesperson said that the “violent and destructive events in Washington, DC, yesterday were shocking, horrifying and indefensible.” 

The spokesperson added that teams at the brand’s DC locations were aware of the situation and their primary focus was ensuring the safety of guests and colleagues. Its staff at the Grand Hyatt Washington implemented security measures and engaged local authorities to that end, the spokesperson said.  

“The Grand Hyatt Washington team worked to address the situation in an effort to ensure guests were following COVID-19 protocols, including by offering face coverings or requesting guests return to guest rooms,” the Hyatt spokesperson said. “We can confirm that, as a result of these efforts, individuals ultimately returned to their guestrooms, vacated the premises or complied with these protocols without incident. We will continue to work to enforce protocols so that guests are aware of their responsibility in helping protect the health and safety of our colleagues and their fellow guests.”

The spokesperson added that all Hyatt hotels follow local coronavirus mandates and policies and noted that guests who are not compliant are asked to leave or return to their rooms for the duration of their visit.

This story was updated on January 7 with comment from Hyatt.

This story was originally published on PRWeek US.

