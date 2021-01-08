Hyatt faces backlash for ‘harboring domestic terrorists’ following Capitol riots

WASHINGTON: Hyatt is facing blowback after a video circulated of people who had rioted at the U.S. Capitol relaxing without masks Wednesday night in the lobby of the Grand Hyatt Washington.

The video, posted by Bloomberg’s William Turton, shows a group of Trump supporters, some in red MAGA hats, sitting at multiple tables in the hotel’s lobby. The group is among the rioters that stormed the U.S. Capitol during the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory just hours before. The video has racked up 2 million views.

Pretty chill vibe here in this hotel lobby, as Trump supporters decompress from today’s events. All are violating local mask rules, despite multiple massive signs about the mask rule. pic.twitter.com/R98rwGDgaD — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) January 7, 2021

Twitter users are calling on Hyatt to explain how it could house “terrorists,” after the chaos earlier Wednesday.

FYI, this is the Grand Hyatt in DC (@GrandHyattDC ), one of the many hotels that partners with @Otakon. Personally, I know I would not want to stay at or partner with a hotel that willingly harbors terrorists. I'm sure many others would feel the same. https://t.co/AXjJXlxfUF — Brainchild129 (@brainchild129) January 7, 2021

Hey @Hyatt @GrandHyattDC why are you harboring domestic terrorists and not enforcing mask regulations? I guess I need to rethink my corporate travel needs in the future. https://t.co/rLmybOksxG — theleeshow (@theleeshow) January 7, 2021

Nothing like chilling in the lobby of the Grand @Hyatt after an afternoon insurrection. ?? #HyattOwnsThis #failedcoup https://t.co/JzRMcF91Al — Brendan Vining (@brendanvining) January 7, 2021

In what other country can you violently storm the Capitol, and then retire for the evening to the Grand Hyatt for a nightcap and a good night's sleep? https://t.co/USDzniYZen — Sharon Weinberger (@weinbergersa) January 7, 2021

Some say they will boycott Hyatt.

Thats the Grand Hyatt. Guess I won't be staying there https://t.co/0oz48bjFRw — Nigel P (@Ijoke_ikidd) January 7, 2021

I will not stay at a Hyatt again. How dare you let them sully your hotel. — Diane Smith (@dia101661) January 7, 2021

Some are pointing the FBI toward the hotel, after the agency said it is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, DC.

There are probably a few dozen of them at the Grand Hyatt breakfast buffet two blocks away from your offices https://t.co/udgdRoa3YE — Cody Keenan (@codykeenan) January 7, 2021

A Hyatt spokesperson said that the “violent and destructive events in Washington, DC, yesterday were shocking, horrifying and indefensible.”

The spokesperson added that teams at the brand’s DC locations were aware of the situation and their primary focus was ensuring the safety of guests and colleagues. Its staff at the Grand Hyatt Washington implemented security measures and engaged local authorities to that end, the spokesperson said.

“The Grand Hyatt Washington team worked to address the situation in an effort to ensure guests were following COVID-19 protocols, including by offering face coverings or requesting guests return to guest rooms,” the Hyatt spokesperson said. “We can confirm that, as a result of these efforts, individuals ultimately returned to their guestrooms, vacated the premises or complied with these protocols without incident. We will continue to work to enforce protocols so that guests are aware of their responsibility in helping protect the health and safety of our colleagues and their fellow guests.”

The spokesperson added that all Hyatt hotels follow local coronavirus mandates and policies and noted that guests who are not compliant are asked to leave or return to their rooms for the duration of their visit.

This story was updated on January 7 with comment from Hyatt.

This story was originally published on PRWeek US.