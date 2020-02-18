Hundreds pay tribute to Timberland marketing executive in wake of death

More than $130,000 has been raised for a scholarship fund designed to provide opportunities to young women in the aftermath of a Timberland marketing executive’s death.

Cassie Heppner, 46, director of marketing for Timberland PRO, was killed at the retailer’s headquarters in New Hampshire on Sunday February 9. She is believed to have been stabbed to death. Authorities have arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Tributes and donations are pouring in for Cassie. Those close to her have set up a Go Fund Me page for a memorial scholarship with Outward Bound USA.

A description by the Go Fund Me page creator reads: "‘I'm not short. I'm fun-sized.’ A phrase that perfectly describes our fun-loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Cassie. Apart from family and friends, Cassie's greatest love was being outdoors, hiking, skiing, climbing or simply sitting around the campfire.

"We would never let a tragedy define her life and the extraordinary person that she was. Flowers for her memorial have already been taken care of, so in lieu of flowers, we have created a memorial scholarship fund with Outward Bound USA to provide opportunities for young women to reach new heights through challenging experiences in the outdoors, as Cassie did.

"As Cassie herself would enthusiastically say, while giving you a giant bear hug, ‘LET'S DO THIS!’"

Timberland staff returned to work this week following the incident.

An updated statement released by Timberland on Monday reads: "Today, the Timberland community came back to our home for the first time since the tragic incident that claimed the life of our beloved colleague, Cassie Heppner.

"Cassie was a smart, talented and passionate leader of the Timberland PRO marketing team. She worked tirelessly to elevate and celebrate the skilled trades as a noble career path for men and women alike. Her passion for worthy work was matched only by her fierce commitment to and love of her PRO team. We take comfort in coming back together as a community to grieve and honor Cassie – knowing she would want us to carry on the work she so valued."