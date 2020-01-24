Hummus just got interesante thanks to Sabra's bold collab with VaynerMedia

Okay, Hummus, you have our attention.

Hummus: The surprising side-food set to dominate Super Bowl 2020.

Sabra is leaning hard into celeb endorsement life with a series of teasers created by VaynerMedia -- an advertising agency that has more skin in the big game than ever before.

Rapper T-Pain, drag queens Miz Cracker and Kim Chi, and reunited on screen for the first time since their infamous fall-out, Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice of the Real Housewives of New Jersey form center focus for the dip’s new drive.

"Hummus is for everyone and pairs well with nearly every food you eat," said Jason Levine, chief marketing officer for Sabra. "Whatever your passion, however you live, love, eat and enjoy life, this plant-based food is a winner. 

"We’re bringing a diverse group of personalities to the table and demonstrating just how incredibly versatile, relevant and relatable hummus is today. We think we’ve got something for everyone.

The teasers set the stage for an entertaining 30-second commercial which will debut during the Super Bowl, attempting to showcase the versatility and broad appeal of Sabra hummus.

