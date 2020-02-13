Human trafficking survivor stories told through art with SUPER NUNS drive

You’re going to notice a load more nun-based art in your city this year -- and for good reason.

The cryptic pieces are raising awareness of a global team of 2,000 nuns which is working to eradicate human trafficking across the globe.

The Talitha Kum network, active in five continents and more than 70 countries, is helping protect around 15,000 survivors.

But it needs our help expanding. That’s why the group has teamed up with Edelman to create SUPER NUNS -- an initiative in which artists create work every month to drive eyes to an online pledge, backed by Pope Francis.

"We are tapping into a wonderful community of artists to help us illustrate the great spirit of the survivors and the tireless work of sisters," said Sister Gabriella Bottani, international coordinator of Talitha Kum.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_KcJcfFTOIo" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The network is partnering with popular street artist ESPO, Japanese animation pioneer Leiji Matsumoto, and others, who are creating fan art inspired by the work the sisters have done since 2009. Each month, SUPER NUNS will give away 10 signed prints from the artists to random members of the community. Supporters can choose to give as little as $2 or up to $25 a month as patrons or make larger one-time donations. All proceeds will directly help Talitha Kum expand their efforts to combat the modern evil of human trafficking, which affects about 40 million people in every country and in most cities today.

Artist Stephen Powers is one of the first to take part. He blessed Brooklyn with a mural in January.

The initiative is sponsored by the Galileo Foundation, which has worked closely with the sisters at the behest of Pope Francis since the foundation was established three years ago.

"The work of the sisters around the world is particularly close to the Holy Father’s heart," said Galileo founder and president John McCaffrey. "So much of their work in the first ten years has had to be discreet and low key due to the often dangerous circumstances involved.

"Pope Francis asked me to do what I could to raise awareness of Talitha Kum and the fearless sisters. It has been a joy to do that but now it is time to tell the world about their selfless bravery and raise some serious money for their mission."