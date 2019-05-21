Human life suddenly cut down put on display at Museum of Incomplete

You’ve read it before but we’re going to beat it into your head: Every day, nearly 100 Americans are killed by guns.

The means every day, 100 people leave behind their ambitions, ideas, projects and lives, forever unfinished.

Now all of these are being immortalized in The Museum of Incomplete.

Change the Ref -- a nonprofit founded by Manuel and Patricia Oliver in memory of their son, Joaquin, one of the 17 people who lost their lives during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, 2018 -- worked with MullenLowe to bring the important idea to life.

Manny said: "My son never finished his basketball season, so his team, and I, as their coach, did that in his name and won the championship game. I’m donating his favorite pair of basketball sneakers to The Museum of Incomplete."

This project kicks off today with Manny asking people to send in images or files of what their loved one didn’t get to finish. Symbols of the lives cut short may take the form of songs, drawings, poems, architectural projects, unattended events, unworn clothing, text messages, or anything else that conjures up feelings of incompleteness.

Sometimes, the only way to tell the story of a gun violence victim is to show the world what they left behind. The Museum of Incomplete will gather the submissions and share them online so that more people can see the impact of gun violence on individual lives.