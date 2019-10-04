Huge unveils new operating model as it elevates key leadership roles

by Oliver McAteer Added 5 hours ago

The agency's Detroit and Chicago teams will merge, as will DC and Atlanta.

Global experience agency Huge has announced a series of leadership changes as it restructures its operating model to streamline the U.S. offering.

Huge Detroit and Huge Chicago will merge under one leadership team for the Midwest, as will Huge DC and Huge Atlanta for the Southeast. 

Dan Hou has been appointed president, Southeast, while Ranae Heuer will assume the role of president, Midwest.

Paul Randall, who was Chicago’s managing director,  has been elevated to global head of delivery, the agency’s newly-created practice area that aims to ensure seamless experiences for clients across its global network.

"Huge’s vision is to elevate the human experience with the world’s most ambitions brands," said Huge Global CEO Pete Stein. "As Huge continues to define the role of a global agency in helping brands and clients put their users first, it’s imperative that Huge also offer a unified brand experience. 

"Dan, Ranae and Paul have extensive experience in managing, scaling and delivering top-notch work to clients across every sector and discipline. I know that under their leadership, Huge will continue to do what we do best: make things people love."

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS