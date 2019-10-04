Huge unveils new operating model as it elevates key leadership roles

Global experience agency Huge has announced a series of leadership changes as it restructures its operating model to streamline the U.S. offering.

Huge Detroit and Huge Chicago will merge under one leadership team for the Midwest, as will Huge DC and Huge Atlanta for the Southeast.

Dan Hou has been appointed president, Southeast, while Ranae Heuer will assume the role of president, Midwest.

Paul Randall, who was Chicago’s managing director, has been elevated to global head of delivery, the agency’s newly-created practice area that aims to ensure seamless experiences for clients across its global network.

"Huge’s vision is to elevate the human experience with the world’s most ambitions brands," said Huge Global CEO Pete Stein. "As Huge continues to define the role of a global agency in helping brands and clients put their users first, it’s imperative that Huge also offer a unified brand experience.

"Dan, Ranae and Paul have extensive experience in managing, scaling and delivering top-notch work to clients across every sector and discipline. I know that under their leadership, Huge will continue to do what we do best: make things people love."