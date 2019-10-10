Huge tasked with making RumbleOn number one vehicle marketplace

Huge has been chosen as RumbleOn’s first creative agency of record as it looks to seriously disrupt the trillion-dollar vehicle marketplace.

The shop is tasked with helping build out its business strategy by conducting research, assessing the brand and its potential evolution, and creative development.

"Our partnership with Huge is a first of its kind for RumbleOn, and together I believe this match will better position our brand as we continue to expand further into multiple verticals," said Marshall Chesrown, CEO of RumbleOn. "Huge has a unique understanding of who we are, what we do, and most importantly, our customers. Their plans included disruptive solutions and new opportunities that matches the ethos of RumbleOn."

Heather Harrington, SVP of marketing at RumbleOn, added: "When we issued this RFP, we were looking for an agency that had experience in the vehicle space, but more importantly could tackle scenarios using data-centric approaches. Huge was the perfect fit – they see the vision for where RumbleOn is headed, have access to the latest analytics, and know how to turn trends into tangible campaigns. I’m excited to see this relationship grow in the coming months."

Hug, part of the Interpublic Group, recently announced a series of leadership changes as it restructures its operating model to streamline the U.S. offering.

Huge Detroit and Huge Chicago will merge under one leadership team for the Midwest, as will Huge DC and Huge Atlanta for the Southeast.

Dan Hou has been appointed president, Southeast, while Ranae Heuer will assume the role of president, Midwest.

Paul Randall, who was Chicago’s managing director, has been elevated to global head of delivery, the agency’s newly-created practice area that aims to ensure seamless experiences for clients across its global network.

Heuer said: "It is an exciting time for RumbleOn and we're thrilled to be named its first agency of record. Our agency in Detroit is uniquely positioned to partner with RumbleOn as we bring to the table our extensive expertise in DTC platforms. Together we'll partner in developing an unmatched creative experience for the brand. Watch this space."