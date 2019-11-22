Huge partners with BRASH to launch state of the art coffee shop

Huge has partnered with specialty coffee roaster BRASH to launch a state of the art coffee shop named Huge x BRASH.

The venture which was originally known as Huge Café when it was established in 2015, will serve as both a testbed for new retail technologies, as well as Atlanta’s hottest new coffee shop, stocked with coffee sourced from around the world.

The shop will launch with three retail technologies in beta:

Full mobile purchase flow which will demo three components of the ordering flow. First, menu items are available for order through the beta mobile application. Next, utilizing Bose Audio AR in-ear audio headset, baristas will receive order notifications from a custom iPad application, prompting the barista to make the beverage. Lastly, once the beverage is made, a visual placeholder will be projected on the countertop in that shows an empty spot for the customer's drink, closing once the customer picks up the drink, minimizing the confusion commonly experience when customers pick up the wrong drink.

AR coffee coasters , which will allow users to scan a QR code and see AR visuals about the entire journey from the moment the coffee is picked to when it hits customers’ cups.

Hooha, Huge’s award-winning, first-of-its-kind tech-driven tampon vending machine. Hooha is a GDPR-compliant, smart tampon dispenser prototype that users can text for a tampon. They are then prompted to text a unique code phrase to the phone number listed on the machine. Once a tampon is dispensed, Hooha will text the user a success message.

"We’re always looking at ways to improve the customer experience, which is why we’re excited to partner with Huge on this new venture," said Chris McLeod, Founder of BRASH Coffee Roasters. "Together we plan to create a totally unique experience that elevates how customers enjoy their coffee," he added.

Located in Midtown Atlanta, Huge x BRASH Coffee also offers a variety of food options from local Atlanta vendors, including Proof Bakeshop, POUCH Pies and Wildleaf Salads.