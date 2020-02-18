Huge elevates Matt Weiss to Brooklyn president

You’re looking at the new president of Huge Brooklyn.

Matt Weiss, who leads a team of more 300 people across integrated marketing, branding, experiential, connected commerce, products and platforms, said he is "humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead such a talented group of people who live up to the standard of ‘Make Something You Love,’ everyday."

He added: "I look forward to partnering with clients, new and old, who understand the power of a Unified Brand Experience in today’s world. My love for Huge is pretty simple -- no place is more passionate to deliver great work, with people who support each other and have a ton of fun every day. That’s why I am here."

Weiss will report to Pete Stein, global chief executive officer of Huge.

Stein said: "CMOs are under enormous pressure to deliver results and as technology and data-driven experiences become table stakes, being more human-centric across all aspects of CX is key. Huge can uniquely deliver this and Matt’s new role will be central to delivering for our clients in our largest office."

Weiss led global strategic growth at Huge since September 2017. During this time, he re-built the agency’s business development offering -- bringing together a scaled, efficient and pro level team across all 13 offices in the network.

During his tenure the agency has added more than 50 new client partners such as Vonage, Realtor.com, Brooks Running, Vanguard, AccuWeather, Enfamil, and Canidae.

With over 25 years in the industry, Weiss is classically trained in both strategy and account management, and has spent the last eight years creating unified brand experiences rooted in creativity, data, and technology.

Before Huge, Weiss served as global chief marketing officer and global chief revenue officer at Havas. He was also chief of staff at MDC Partners agency, KBS, and spent more than 15 years at McCann, putting together an impressive run of wins and awards and making the agency one of the true powerhouses in the industry.

"Matt has led and helped Huge win over 50 new clients over the last three years, and we are excited for him to bring that focus, passion and drive to Huge’s largest office," said Raj Singhal, global COO/CFO of Huge. "His focus on impactful marketing and award-winning creative will help Huge continue to build our client's business which is a key priority in this hyper-competitive market."