Huge chunk of young people believe advertising does not welcome diversity

Around one third of people looking to enter adland as planners or strategists believe the industry does not welcome diversity, according to new research.

The study, by BBH NY, also found that a large portion feel the industry is on par with others when asked if they think advertising is more, equally or less welcoming than other sectors (44 percent more welcoming, 42 percent equal and 13 percent less).

The 50 survey participants attendees, ranging from ages 21 to 35 from all over the world, participated in a boot-camp held from July 20 to 22, ending with the Griffin Farley's Search for Beautiful Minds gala on Tuesday night.

"The results come at a time when diversity, inclusion and sexual harassment issues are at the forefront across industries," said Sarah Watson, chairman, global and New York chief strategy officer at BBH NY.

"These results show that the ad industry has a long way to go in terms of inclusion and diversity for these aspiring planners. Yet, the answers also show that the new generation of talent wants to be involved in solving these very serious issues, and are enthusiastic about working in advertising."

In fact, according to the survey, 91 percent said advertising was their number one career choice.

Longer-form survey answers revealed a commitment to advancing inclusion and diversity in the industry, with one respondent saying: "I hope that someday I can be a mentor to other young women, and that my career can elevate the queer experience in this industry."

Another added: "My goal is to integrate my activism into my work. I also aim to pave a path for other young professionals of color who may not have the connections/network to succeed in this industry."

Farley, a strategy director who was lost to cancer six years ago, was dedicated to mentoring young agency talent.