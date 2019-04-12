Huge to breathe new life into Sinai Health Foundation as creative AOR

Huge is taking on the grand task of evolving brand strategy, creating a communications platform and a new digital experience for Sinai Health Foundation.

The company raises and stewards funds in support of Sinai Health System -- an integrated network made up of Mount Sinai Hospital and Bridgepoint Active Healthcare. Sinai Health’s Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute is one of the world’s top biomedical research institutes.

"When looking for a long-term partner for the next era at Sinai Health Foundation, Huge was uniquely equipped to deliver an integrated and holistic strategy to reimagine our brand and consumer digital experience," said Danielle Donadio, vice president, brand strategy and marketing at Sinai Health Foundation.

"We are excited about this partnership with the Huge team and the positive impact it will have in communicating our unique value proposition in the Canadian healthcare landscape."

The Foundation’s goal is to raise awareness about Sinai Health System and the network of care they provide in addition to achieving ambitious donation goals to enable the health system vision ahead of Mount Sinai Hospital’s 100th anniversary in 2023.

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Sinai Health," says Huge managing director Matt DiPaola. "Together we aim to redefine how digital can enable patient and donor experience and further elevate this local Toronto organization’s world-class reputation."