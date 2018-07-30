Huge appoints new U.S. and U.K. MDs as it expands over Europe

Huge has appointed a new managing director in London as the agency sets its sights on a Europe expansion.

The agency, which has offices across Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas, promoted Alex Pym, who’s been with Huge since 2016.

In his previous role as VP of marketing and business development, Pym won businesss in the entertainment, finance, fashion and retail sectors, further establishing London as the flagship European operation for Huge.

"Our ability at Huge to deliver transformative experiences for Europe’s most ambitious brands has created fantastic growth opportunities in the region, and I am massively excited to spearhead this continued expansion," said Pym.

He succeeds Mark Manning in the role, who remains with Huge and has relocated to the U.S. for a newly-created global managing director role overseeing the business of long-standing client, Google.

Pym will be responsible for further developing the agency’s footprint in the region while growing existing clients as such as Nike, Google, P&G, Morgan Stanley, Hugo Boss and The Economist.

He will lead the agency’s European footprint in partnership with award-winning creative Wayne Deakin, executive creative director. Wayne, previously executive creative director for AKQA London, joined Huge earlier this year.