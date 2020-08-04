HR, diversity leader Melissa Boone joins Haymarket Media board

Haymarket Media, parent company of Campaign, has added human resources and diversity and inclusion leader Melissa Boone to its board of directors.

Boone will serve the Haymarket Board in a nonexecutive, advisory capacity. In addition to taking part in regular deliberations of the U.S. Board, she will meet monthly with Haymarket human resources directors in the U.S. as well as the U.K. to advise them on the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion agenda.

“Melissa will bring a strong voice and a dynamic presence to the Board in helping us drive the company’s strategic direction, ensure operational excellence, and strengthen our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said CEO Lee Maniscalco. “Throughout her career she has demonstrated a passion for improving individual opportunity and ensuring equity in the workplace.”

Currently, Boone is VP of talent for DLH Holdings Corporation. From 2014 to 2018, she served as VP of human resources at Haymarket Media.

“Haymarket is a leader in its chosen markets and is committed to ensuring a dynamic and diverse workforce,” Boone said. “I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to engaging with leadership to ensure they remain at the forefront of the discussion.”

“Melissa’s appointment further underlines our commitment to DE&I,” said Kevin Costello, CEO of Haymarket Media Group. “As a global company, we are inherently multicultural, and that creates inspiring and engaging content, experiences, events, and products that are as diverse as the audiences and communities we serve. We are equally as committed to ensuring our workforce reflects those audiences. I am thrilled Melissa is rejoining [Haymarket Media] in a nonexecutive director capacity; her understanding of us together with her rich experience brings a wealth of knowledge and challenge to our US business that I am really looking forward to.”