HP shines light on imbalance between digital and real lives

The majority of people in North America (63 percent) believe that their digital and physical lives are out of balance, according to new research from HP.

In its newly released "The Real Report," HP examines the relationships people have with their screens and technology – the good and bad aspects. The Silicon Valley tech company partnered with Goodby, Silverstein & Partners on the survey, which includes online responses from 7,500 people between the ages of 18 and 64 in the U.S. and Canada. GS&P also handled the creative for the campaign surrounding the research results.

The spot features many pop culture tech references, like emoji conversations and face filters, and ends with a rather disheartening shot of child starring into a screen with text reading, "Have we lost touch with what’s real? Let’s get it back."

"Our insights tell us today’s connected world can feel more disconnected than ever – and people are hungry for real things to hold on to," said Deepak Masand, global head of print marketing for HP Inc. "The Get Real campaign was built on a cultural truth about our relationships with technology. We want to encourage the imagination and inventiveness that comes from a healthy balance between our digital and physical worlds."

The study also found that most parents worry about the balance of screen time and real time for their children, yet one in three parents spend more than five hours a day on their phones. Additionally, half of couples surveyed admitted using their phones to ignore their significant others, and 65 percent think it’s okay to use their phones during dinner dates.

