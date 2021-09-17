HP Instant Ink targets millennial parents in ‘90s throwback campaign

Oh my God, school’s back again!

HP Instant Ink, the technology company’s ink and toner subscription service, is helping parents — and Parent Teacher Associations around the country — prepare for back to school season.

Its new campaign “HP Pays Your PTA” takes a nostalgic twist by spoofing Backstreet Boys’ single “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” with the song, “Back-to-School, Alright!”

Actor Justin Baldoni stars in one spot, which features him, his wife and two kids as they get ready for the first day of school. Baldoni and two other dads dance in their robes, wash toy cars and wear Backstreet Boys-inspired outfits.

“Every mommy, make some coffee,” Baldoni sings. “Every daddy, wake up at first light. They’re back to school, alright. Oh my God, they’re back to school. Time to get them on a schedule. Gonna take the school year day by day. Gotta raise some money for the PTA.”

In the second spot, the Holderness Family, known for their viral YouTube videos, sing a song with similar lyrics as they get their kids ready for school. The spot also features cameos of real teachers from across the U.S. dancing.

The campaign, which targets millennial parents, was created to celebrate the first day back at school for many students after a year of remote learning during the pandemic.

“For a lot of us, this is the most momentous back to school season because the last year and a half have been rough,” Laura Morris, director of U.S. consumer print marketing at HP, told Campaign US. “For those who are planning to go back, it doesn't look like it did a couple of years ago. But getting our kids out of the house into a learning environment and not on Zoom was something that we felt had to be celebrated.”

Parents and teachers are also encouraged to lip-sync to the song on Instagram Reels using the hashtag #HPPaysYourPTA, to promote their school’s fundraiser.

HP also wanted to give back to school communities through the campaign, so it launched the “HP Pays Your PTA” program. School PTA representatives that sign up receive a unique URL, good for 60 days, that triggers a $10 donation from HP. People who click will automatically be enrolled in the Instant Ink service, with plans starting at 99 cents monthly.

HP vowed to donate up to $3 million, including a match of up to $2,000 each, to the five schools that raise the most money. The program runs through November 30.

“[Purpose-driven] marketing campaigns have to really tie to a product, because in the corporate world, it's easy for it to get on the chopping block,” said Morris. “We thought this was a great opportunity for us to do a purpose-serving marketing campaign and be able to shift dollars.”

Morris hopes the campaign will ignite engagement on social media and pave the way for bigger fundraiser drives for back to school supplies with retail partners.

“If we can show that we can engage with these school fundraising organizations, it opens the door for us to be able to contribute more [across] the company,” said Morris.