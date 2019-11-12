HP continues 'Get Real' campaign by printing up some holiday cheer

HP is continuing its "Get Real" campaign with a holiday spot that contrasts the "Twelve Days of Christmas" with and without the omnipresence of technology.

In keeping with previous "Get Real" ads, an HP printer is the bridge between a gloomy, screen-lit Christmas and a brighter, screen-free one. French director Michel Gondry created the one-minute commercial alongside HP agency, Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

The "Print the Holidays" spot follows a pale-and-frail girl, who takes us from the "12th day of Screentime" with "12 teens a-texting, 11 lads a-liking" until mid-spot, when she checks her phone’s battery life and wails, "Five percent left." That’s the catalyst to a much jollier season, where we see "12 boys a-baking, 11 kids a-crafting" and so on. The HP printer provides recipe printouts, song sheets for carolers, craft ideas and sheets of paper for origami.

"Holidays are about spending quality time with loved ones – however our research found that screen time increases during the holidays," said Deepak Masand, global head of print marketing at HP. "At HP, we fervently believe in enabling more real connections with more than 250 hours of engaging, printable content – enabling togetherness this holiday season."

Masand is referring to a companion HP Get Real website that aims to counterbalance the estimated 250 hours of screen time a family of four will consume over the holidays with 250 hours worth of printable family activities. In that same spirit, HP is holding a holiday game night for influencers in New York later this month with actress Ellie Kemper as host.

As for the ad, it will run on national and local broadcast outlets, online and in cinemas. The TV buy includes time during the "Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Special" on ABC November 27 and multiple placements across the Freeform channel’s 25 Days of Christmas programming.

The "Get Real" campaign has undergone some ribbing on social media for promoting printers under the umbrella of advocating for less screen time. But as Kurt Mills, a GS&P creative director, noted on a making-of video about the spot: "We realized at HP that just the printing was actually the answer to too much screen time. Just by printing something, you can actually get off your screens for a little while."