HP aims to reach Gen Z with new 'Keep it Human' campaign

The digitally savvy members of Generation Z are very aware of the role they want technology to play in their lives, and HP wants to make sure it’s showing up in the right ways for this up-and-coming demographic.

In its new "Keep it Human" campaign, which launched digitally at the end of June and will air on TV tomorrow, HP hones in on that love-hate relationship that consumers - especially young people - have with their devices. They love what technology enables them to do, but they don’t want it to replace important human elements of life.

"For us, anything we create should be in the service of humanity," said HP Marketing Chief Vikrant Batra.

He told Campaign US that the initiative was born out of insights around the global Gen Z audience. From its research, HP learned that this demographic cares strongly about privacy, security, trust and control, so the brand innovated its product to include a web-cam kill switch, featured in one of its new spots.

The brand also wanted to celebrate the fact that Gen Z likes having flexibility with the way they record and consume content, which is why its camera has features like four different modes.

Gen Z, Batra said, is a very important and growing audience for HP, with revenue from its PC business increasing among this cohort.

The spots, created by FF LA, launched first in the U.S. and will expand to global markets, such as Australia, India, Canada and Mexico. Media was handled by PHD. Digital video, social media and programmatic are key for HP, with digital making up the majority of its budget, said Batra, but traditional and connected TV are also incorporated into the campaign.

Going forward, Batra said security will remain a big focus for the brand, further strengthening its trust with consumers.