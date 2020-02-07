What horrors live in mind of creative who gave life to Skittles' nightmarish Yogurt Boy?

Few things truly scare me in this world. But they are: Plane crashes; terrorist attacks and now; Yogurt Boy.

Skittles is known for its weird, punchy sorry-not-sorry ads. But its agency partner, DDB Chicago, has just taken the brand to new levels of eccentricity.

Some creative (who may or may not need help) has given life to a liquidy nightmarish character to push Skittles Dips -- a new yogurt-coated product.

It's made all the more sinister with British undertones.

Rebecca Duke, senior brand manager for Skittles, told Campaign US: "We have a lot of fun with Skittles marketing and we didn’t hold back with our ‘Yogurt Boy’ spot. Consistent with other Skittles ads you know and love, Skittles creates the most weird and "WTF" story for the U.S. launch of Skittles Dips.

"A yogurt creature in a millionaire teen’s mansion? So unpredictable, weird and just so Skittles. At the end of the day, we hope consumers recall the ad as they start to see Skittles Dips in their local convenience and retail stores."

The question we should all be asking ourselves is this: What other horrors is this creative housing in their mind and does this dark imagination pose a threat to the people they work with?

Colin Selikow, ECD, DDB Chicago, added: "When you work in the Skittles universe and the brief is to launch yogurt-coated Skittles in a disruptive way, the notion of a living Yogurt creature that resides in the basement of a teen millionaire’s mansion sort of writes itself."

Terrifying.

Truly alarming.