Honor the duality of Hispanic Americans

In the small pueblo my family in the Dominican Republic is from, there is a street called La Confluencia, which means the “confluence,” the joining of two rivers. In Jarabacoa, the confluence is where the river Yaque and the river Ximenoa meet, a warm and a cold stream, merging into one.

I went there this past summer after many years and thought deeply about what it meant for me. As I sat and watched the horses drink fresh water from the blending streams, I did not see a natural phenomenon. Instead, I saw a metaphor for the duality in me, who identifies as 100% Hispanic and 100% American.

“Ni de aquí, ni de allá.” It is a phrase meaning “neither from here, nor there,” used by many of us to describe the feeling of being misunderstood.

It is a theme perpetuated by the lack of context and accurate representation in marketing and American media, which continues to underspend against Hispanic audiences.

Throughout the United States, the number of 200-percenters, like me, continues to grow. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the Hispanic or Latino population grew from 50.5 million in 2010 to 62.1 million in 2020, a 23% increase. Slightly more than half (51.1%) of the total U.S. population growth in the last decade came from growth in the Hispanic or Latino population. And with that growth comes spending power, which US Hispanics have to the tune of approximately $1.5 trillion.

For brands, this represents a tremendous growth opportunity to reach a population that is in the midst of redefining its identity. But in order to do so, marketers must catch up to contextual cues — something I unfortunately fear that many have fallen behind on.

According to a survey of 1,000 Hispanics in August by FleishmanHillard, more than three-quarters (76%) of respondents report being told that people of Hispanic or Latino origin are “all the same.” Of those respondents, 74% indicate being frustrated when this occurs.

The frustration comes down to a simple fact: there is nothing about the Hispanic or Latino population that is monolithic. Why haven’t brands caught up?

Every Hispanic community has nuances that must be addressed: Latin Americans are very different from Caribbean Hispanics. The term “Spanish” should not be used in reference to either of those groups. Latinx, Latino and Hispanic are not interchangeable. Not every Hispanic or Latino loves fútbol (soccer). And, my personal pet peeve, not every Hispanic or Latino speaks Spanish.

This community is at a turning point marketers must be privy to. It is no longer enough to translate a campaign to Spanish or throw a Latin American artist in an ad to appeal to them.

The modern Hispanic and Latino skews younger, speaks English and Spanish, maintains cultural traditions and is digital-first. People of Hispanic or Latino descent are also increasingly identifying as multiracial and bicultural. According to the Census, the number Hispanic or Latino people that reported more than one race increased 567% in the last decade.

Personally, my music playlist includes rap, hip-hop, rock, trap, R&B, dembow, reggaeton, merengue, bachata, Aventura, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Bad Bunny, Maluma and Fernandito Villalona. I am currently binge watching Gossip Girl and a Mexican telenovela called Teresa.

I love everything about the Bronx and everything about Jarabacoa. I speak Spanish, English and Spanglish.

I am an American citizen and recently became a Dominican one.

So as we usher in Hispanic Heritage Month, I hope this time, brand messages hit the mark. I hope the people watching them feel proud to be Hispanic-American. I hope I do.

I am “de aquí y de allá.” Brands that want to survive should know there are many others who are, too.