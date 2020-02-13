Honey goes back to basics with Kawhi Leanord collab

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is perfectly on-brand in this hilariously awkward collaboration with online shopping tool Honey.

Leonard is featured in a series of spots promoting the free tool, which saves folks money by finding online coupons automatically.

In each spot, we’re treated to his wide range of acting chops. We get to see sad Kawhi, happy Kawhi, and even giant Kawhi?

His blank expression and iconic laugh feature prominently as well.

He even channels his inner Dikembe Mutombo as he shuts down some poor soul from overpaying on some online shopping.

"Kawhi may seem like an unexpected partner, but we have a shared mindset that saving money is for everyone. This first commercial is a nod to Kawhi’s simplistic style and just how easy it is to use Honey," said Honey’s VP of Creative Chiyong Jones.